Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts to star in body-swap comedy from Palm Springs director

Palm Springs director Max Barbakow has a new movie in the works: a body-swap comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. Barbakow is also writing and co-producing the movie alongside Aniston's, Robert's, and Margot Robbie's production companies. The film is currently untitled and will be released on Prime Video and no other plot or character details are known so far.

Barbakow's directorial debut, Palm Springs, was released in 2020 and stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding guests who get stuck in a time loop reliving the same day over and over. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival and was subsequently sold to Hulu and NEON for an at-the-time record amount of money for the festival: $17.5 million.

As for the new, untitled film's cast, Aniston's last movie role was in 2019 with Netflix's Murder Mystery, and she's set to star in a sequel that's hitting the streamer this March 31. On the small screen, she plays a main role in the Apple TV Plus series The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon.

Roberts, meanwhile, most recently co-starred with George Clooney in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise and played Martha Mitchell in Starz's Watergate drama series Gaslit. Her next film role is in the Netflix psychological thriller Leave the World Behind, which also stars Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha'la Herrold.

