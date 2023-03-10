Wednesday's Jenna Ortega may be joining another Tim Burton project with Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega is in talks to join the cast of Beetlejuice 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Directed by Tim Burton, the original movie was released in 1988 and follows a recently deceased couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who are ghosts haunting their old home. After the Deetz family (Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, and Jeffrey Jones) move in, the couple enlists the help of so-called "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to scare them away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Burton is expected to return to the director's chair and Keaton is set to reprise his role from the original film. If Ortega is cast in the movie, she will reportedly play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, Ryder's character from the original movie. Production is due to start this May or June.

As well as starring in the newly released Scream 6, Ortega's most recent leading role was in Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off series on Netflix – Burton directed four of the first season's eight episodes.

There has been talk of a Beetlejuice sequel since 1990, when Burton hired Mars Attacks! screenwriter Jonathan Gems to write a script titled "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian", which would have seen the Deetz family move to Hawaii. Burton and Keaton were reportedly in talks about a sequel again around 2012, before Warner Bros. announced the movie had been shelved in 2019. This sequel was announced in March last year.

