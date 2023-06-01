Jed MacKay's Moon Knight run will come to a close with Knight's End

Moon Knight, is about to reach 'Knight's End', the final arc of writer Jed MacKay's time on the title as just revealed by Marvel Comics with a teaser image, seen below.

The just-announced story begins in July's Moon Knight #25, which also introduces the Marvel Comics version of the MCU character Layla El-Faouly, who will become Scarlet Scarab in the subsequent Moon Knight: City of the Dead limited series by writer David Pepose and Marcelo Ferreira.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Before that, Moon Knight #25, which features art from Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim, will set the stage for MacKay's exit from the main Moon Knight ongoing title, though it's unclear which issue will end his run.

"Jed MacKay’s Moon Knight reaches its monumental 25th issue this July!" reads Marvel's announcement. "The milestone Moon Knight #25 will be an oversized epic featuring artwork from Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim…and will foreshadow the start of the Knight’s End!"

It's interesting that MacKay's final arc of Moon Knight will be titled Knight's End, as that reflects the '90s Batman story 'KnightsEnd', which was part of the overall Batman: Knightfall epic in which Bruce Wayne had his back broken by Bane and was replaced as Batman by Jean-Paul Valley.

Could MacKay's Moon Knight run end the same way? His story has featured a second 'Fist of Khonshu,' Hunter's Moon. Is it possible that Hunter's Moon will step into the main Moon Knight role before MacKay's run ends?

The story will seemingly run concurrently with the aforementioned five-issue Moon Knight: City of the Dead, which also features Marc Spector teaming up with Scarlet Scarab. Could that limited series hold more clues as to the fate of Moon Knight in Knight's End?

Moon Knight #25 goes on sale July 25. Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1 goes on sale one week prior on July 19.

