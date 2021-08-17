Dune: Jason Momoa talks bonding with Timothee Chalamet: "He kneed me in the balls so hard!"

Jason Momoa may be the perfect person to play Duncan Idaho – the handsome swordsman from Dune who trains the leading character Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming movie.

Speaking with Total Film for the new issue, featuring Dune on the cover, Momoa revealed how he bonded with Chalamet behind the scenes – and there was a whole lot of teasing, as well as hurt groins. Here's an extract from our Q&A with Momoa.

Total Film: How did you and Timothée bond?

Momoa: It was exactly like in the film – he’s like a little brother. He’s so intelligent. He’s something else to watch. He’s such a beautiful actor and considerate. He cares about his craft way more than I do. It’s just impressive to be around people like that.

Do you tease Timothée in the same way Duncan teases Paul?

That joke [about muscles in the trailer] came from me. There are these outtakes where I went up to Timmy, and I go, "Look at you, dick and ribs." Denis comes up and says, "What is this talk about the ribs and his dick? I don’t understand." I’m like, "Well, it’s funny, because Timmy’s so skinny." He’s like, "OK. Maybe you can do it in another way?" But Timothée [got me back]. When I hug him he kneed me in the balls so hard! You can see it if you watch in slo-mo.

Fans will know that Duncan goes on an interesting journey in subsequent books...

He does, doesn’t he? If the films go well, I’ve got a good future.

