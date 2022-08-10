Jason Momoa shares regrets over Conan the Barbarian remake: "It turned into a big pile of s***"

It’s fair to say the reboot of cult classic Conan the Barbarian was not critically adored when it was released in 2011. The reimagining of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1982 film of the same name starred Jason Momoa in the lead role.

At the time it lost Lionsgate approximately $26.5 million and scored just 25 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, it seems even its star Momoa wasn’t best pleased with how it turned out.

"I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands," he explained to GQ (opens in new tab). "Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit."

Momoa played Conan in the fantasy movie directed by Marcus Nispel. The film also starred Rachel Nichols, Rose McGowan, and Morgan Freeman and was based on the Conan stories written by Robert E. Howard.

Looking forward, Momoa has plenty of other projects lined up for the next few years, which he’ll be hoping will fare better. He’s back as DC superhero Aquaman in the movie’s sequel and he’ll be playing a new villain in Fast X, the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Speaking about the latter project, Momoa revealed his character will drive a lavender car, and paint his toenails purple and pink to match it. "I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life," he added to GQ about the role.

While we wait for that, check out our guide to some of the most exciting upcoming movie releases in 2022 and beyond.