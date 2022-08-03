Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto to play ghosts in Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot

Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot has found two new ghosts – Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto have joined the cast as Madame Leota and the Hatbox Ghost, according to One Take News (opens in new tab) and confirmed by Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). Madame Leota is a psychic whose head can be found in a crystal ball, while the Hatbox Ghost is… well, he's a ghost that carries a hatbox.

The movie is based on the theme park ride of the same name, which sees visitors enter a spooky manor that houses several classic characters. It's been a fixture at the theme park since 1969 and currently appears in both Disney Land and Disney World. The House of Mouse has made a Haunted Mansion movie before, too – released in 2003, The Haunted Mansion stars Eddie Murphy as a workaholic father whose attempts at planning a family vacation go awry.

Jennifer Tilly played Madame Leota in the 2003 movie, but the Hatbox Ghost didn't make an appearance – the character was portrayed by Fozzie Bear in the Muppets Haunted Mansion, though.

The movie will be helmed by Dear White People director Justin Simien and the cast also includes Rosario Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and Danny DeVito. Dawson plays a single mother who moves into a suspiciously cheap mansion in New Orleans with her nine-year-old son, only to find out that they're not the only residents of the house – or not the only living residents, at least.

Haunted Mansion is set to be released on March 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other new Disney movies coming our way.