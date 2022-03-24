James Gunn says Peacemaker characters could show up in an upcoming DC film

We might not have to wait very long to see Peacemaker and the rest of the A.R.G.U.S/Project Butterfly crew again, James Gunn has revealed.

Speaking with Total Film to promote the show's first season finally being available in the UK, the director says there's a good chance the characters may appear before the recently announced second season releases on HBO Max.

"We may or may not be seeing some of these characters before next season of Peacemaker," he says. "We'll see!"

There's every chance Gunn is referring to the six upcoming movies set in the DCEU Universe, the universe where John Cena's Christopher Smith exists. Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are set for a 2022 theatrical release, while Batgirl will premiere exclusively on HBO Max this year. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Blue Beetle are slated for 2023 theatrical releases.

The Suicide Squad director went on to speak about what's in store for the main cast of characters, namely the smart and capable Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) – an original character created by Gunn. Warning: we're talking spoilers for the first season of Peacemaker from here on!

It's revealed early on that Adebayo is the daughter of A.R.G.U.S. leader Amanda Waller. She quickly "sees" Peacemaker for who he really is, and insists on calling him 'Chris.' Gunn says there's a lot more planned for the character in season 2.

"We definitely see where she ends up," Gunn says. "She provides a lot to Peacemaker. She chills him out. She gives him emotional support. She gives him personal advice, because the guy's very socially awkward. But I think, by the end of the show, we see what Peacemaker provides her [in turn]. It's magic, really. It's, uh, being hugged by an eagle."

Gunn goes on to explain that, despite her resistance, Adebayo is, in fact, made for the superhero world – and that we'll see more of her newfound confidence in the next season. "It's this other world of the DCEU and inviting her into that [world] because she belongs, even throughout the whole season she says a million times that she's not made for this shit," he says. "She only says maybe five times in the show before the final episode that she is made for this shit. I definitely think we're going to see a lot more to come from Adebayo as well as Harcourt and Economos and the other characters."

Gunn also spoke to Total Film about the Justice League cameos, saying there's more where that came from... Peacemaker is now available in the UK and all eight episodes can be streamed on NOW. For more, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.