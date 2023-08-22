James Gunn teases new details about his DCU, including potential casting and an "incredibly detailed" world map

James Gunn has shared some tantalizing new details about his DCU as he prepares to relaunch the on-screen universe. Dropping some major teases on Threads (yes, that’s why he’s been so quiet on Twitter), the new DC Studios co-CEO has revealed that a world map is in the making as well as some potential casting.

He was quizzed by one fan about if he’d ever have Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff appear as themselves in DCU: Chapter One. Gunn cryptically replied, "There are reasons I wouldn’t want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU."

This is very intriguing indeed, as that might just mean both actors could be lining up roles in the upcoming slate of projects. While there’s no confirmation yet, it’s not completely surprising that this would be the case, as Gunn previously shared he’d love to cast them all in his DCU.

This isn’t all the director had to say, either, as another fan asked if he’d given any thought to the "lay of the land" of the DCU's cities, writing: "Will they be right next to each other? Or spread out across the country like the source material?". Gunn’s response was simply that he and his co-CEO Peter Safran are "creating an incredibly detailed world map".

While there’s no guarantee that we’ll get to see that, it’s very exciting to hear these projects are going to make sense in the same on-screen universe. It’s long been a point of confusion among fans about how far exactly places like Metropolis and Gotham are from each other – and how these are situated in comparison to real cities.

The first DCU project under Gunn is Creature Commandos, which will be followed by the first new movie, Superman Legacy. For more on the DCU, check out our guides on how to watch the DC movies in order and all of the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.