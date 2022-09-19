James Cameron says he clashed with the studio when making Avatar

The movie would go on to become 20th Century Fox's highest grossing film of all time

Though five sequels are currently in the works, James Cameron says he clashed with 20th Century Fox when making the first film in the Avatar franchise.

"I think I felt, at the time, that we clashed over certain things," the filmmaker told The New York Times (opens in new tab). "For example, the studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there was too much flying around on the 'ikran' – what the humans call the banshees. Well, it turns out that’s what the audience loved the most, in terms of our exit polling and data gathering. 

And that’s a place where I just drew a line in the sand and said, 'You know what? I made Titanic. This building that we’re meeting in right now, this new half-billion dollar complex on your lot? Titanic paid for that, so I get to do this.' And afterward, they thanked me. I feel that my job is to protect their investment, often against their own judgment. But as long as I protect their investment, all is forgiven."

Titanic made over $660 million at the North American box office in 1997, and would go on to gross around $2 billion globally. Cameron beat his own record with 2009's Avatar which brought in $760 million and nearly $3 billion globally. A sequel would be in the works for well over 10 years – with the COVID-19 Pandemic delaying this further – before getting a December 14, 2022 release date. Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are slated for 2024, 2026, and 2028 releases respectively.

