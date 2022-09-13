Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland joins Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2

By Lauren Milici
published

Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson are also among the recently cast

Jacob Lofland in Maze Runner
Maze Runner and Mud actor Jacob Lofland is the latest to be cast in Joker: Folie à Deux in a key supporting role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the 26-year-old Lofland will play an inmate at the Arkham Asylum who strikes up a relationship with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck - aka The Joker. As Joker ended with Fleck being arrested and taken to the Asylum, reports suggest that the new installment – a black-comedy musical of sorts – will take place inside the institution with the villain meeting Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga.

Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson have also been recently added to the cast in undisclosed roles. Zazie Beetz will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, a single mother who shared both an apartment building and floor with Fleck and his mother. Todd Philips is set to direct once again from a screenplay by returning writer Scott Silver.

Lofland made his acting debut in the Jeff Nichols drama Mud, starring alongside Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan, before going on to play Aris in both Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Most recently, he starred in the Luke Wilson-led sports drama 12 Mighty Orphans and in the Blumhouse horror A House on the Bayou.

Joker: Folie à Deux is officially set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Filming is expected to start at the end of year, shooting in both Los Angeles and New York.

