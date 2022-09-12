Sofia Coppola casts Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as Elvis in her next movie

Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, a new drama based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley. Cailee Spaeny is set to play the titular role. Sofia Coppola has adapted the script and will also direct.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Coppola met with many actors for the role of Elvis, but had Spaeny as her top choice for Priscilla from day one. Elordi is best known for his role as sociopath football star Nate Jacobs in the HBO/A24 series Euphoria, which also stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. He previously played Charlie De Lisle, one of Melinda Van Allen's (Ana de Armas) lovers in Deep Water. Spaeny starred in The Craft: Legacy and had reoccurring roles in Mare of Easttown and Devs.

It's no surprise that another Elvis-centered movie has been greenlit considering the success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which saw Austin Butler take on the role of the rock n roll icon. Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla alongside Butler.

A TV movie based on Elvis and Me was released in 1988, which saw Susan Walters and Dale Midkiff as the iconic couple. The book was an international bestseller at the time of its release. Coppola recently adapted Alysia Abbott's memoir, Fairyland: A Memoir of my Father for the big screen with an ensemble cast that includes Emilia Jones, Scooty McNairy, Geena Davis, and Adam Lambert. Her 2020 film On the Rocks was also released by A24.

