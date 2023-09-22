I've tested countless Nintendo Switch accessories - this is the deal I've been waiting for

I've had a fair few gadgets plugged into my Nintendo Switch, but none have been as handy as the Genki Covert Dock. This little charger doubles up as a completely safe, travel-friendly Switch dock with just an HDMI and USB-C cable required. The best part? Walmart's latest Nintendo Switch deals have dropped it to its lowest price yet - and that's rare considering we only started seeing any discounts on this gizmo a few months ago.

You'll find the Genki Covert Dock available for $59.95 at Walmart right now (was $74.99). That's $15 off the full price and a record low by $5 - we'd only ever seen it dip down to $64.99 in previous sales - and even that discount was a very short-lived one-dayer. If you're a Prime member, it's also worth forgoing the extra 4 cents on Amazon's $59.99 sale price for the free shipping.

I've been waiting for this Nintendo Switch deal. After reviewing the Covert Dock last year, and seeing one of its first discounts land in the UK over Prime Day, I've watched that $74.99 price tag dance around for a while. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market, but that $74.99 MSRP has always felt a little strong for more casual players. That means any discounts are exciting - a record-low price is something I didn't expect to see until Black Friday, though.

Save $15 - The Genki Covert Dock transformed the way I travel with my Nintendo Switch, and it's just hit a record-low price at Amazon. We've never seen this charger / dock drop below $65 before (and that was only during a particularly brief dip). Buy it if: ✅ You regularly travel with your Switch

✅ You want to use other accessories in docked mode

✅ You want an all-in-one charger for other devices Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to pack as light as possible

❌ You don't need a USB-A port

Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock?

(Image credit: Future)

I've had the Genki Covert Dock (or the smaller Covert Dock Mini for certain trips) in my Switch arsenal since I first opened up that review unit. Considering I regularly travel across the country to visit parents and family, it's been a game-changer - especially whenever there's a hotel stay involved. Simply slot an HDMI cable into the plug, a USB-C cable into your Switch, and connect the whole thing to a wall outlet and you're good to go. Picture is just as bright and speedy as you would expect from the full Nintendo Switch dock, in a package about a quarter of the size.

(Image credit: Future)

If you don't want to be limited to the small screen when you travel I would heavily recommend investing. In fact, there's only one reason I would avoid the Covert Dock; if you would benefit more from the Mini model. Dropping the USB-A port does mean you won't be able to use certain accessories, but the smaller form factor might be better for those traveling lighter. The Covert Dock is certainly smaller than the real thing, but it is chunkier than your standard adapter. The Genki Covert Dock Mini is available at Amazon for its standard $49.99 MSRP right now.

