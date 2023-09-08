It's one Jedi against the galaxy in Obi-Wan Kenobi #1

With Ahsoka currently taking a deep dive into the powers of the Force, it's a good time to look back at a previous Star Wars adventure. Obi-Wan Kenobi is a new six-issue miniseries from writer Jody Houser and artist Salvador Larocca that retells last year's epic Disney Plus series.

Each issue of the new comic covers an episode of the TV show. The first one finds Obi-Wan in hiding on the desert planet of Tatooine many years after the Empire's purge of the Jedi. He's there to keep an eye on Luke, the young son of his former friend and Padawan Anakin - now the ruthless Darth Vader. Little does he know, however, that he'll soon have his hands full looking after a different member of the Skywalker family...

We've got a first look at finished pages from the new issue in the gallery below

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI HAS ARRIVED! When agents of the Empire pose a new threat, OBI-WAN KENOBI emerges after years of hiding. Taking place after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi is tasked with keeping both of the SKYWALKER children safe from a distance…until young LEIA ORGANA finds herself held in a ransom plot. Introducing REVA, THE THIRD SISTER OF THE INQUISITORS!"

You can see the main cover for the first issue by Phil Noto, plus variants by Lee Garbett and Taurin Clarke, in the gallery above.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 is published by Marvel Comics on September 13.

