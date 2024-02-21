It's been 14 years but Mickey Mouse and Oswald are back in a "faithful" remake of one of my favourite Wii games

It's been 14 years since Epic Mickey spilled onto the Wii, but now Mickey and Oswald are back and heading for the Nintendo Switch.

As announced during today's Nintendo Partner Direct , Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a much shinier version of the 2010 action-adventure platformer that's set to release later this year. Developed by Purple Lamp, in collaboration with Disney Games, and published by THQ Nordic, the game is set to be a "faithful" remake of the original with updated graphics and new skills and upgrades for Mickey.

To announce the game, Nintendo shared an announcement trailer, separate from the Partner Direct, which featured a shot-for-shot recreation of the original Epic Mickey's opening cinematic, and it shows how much things have changed in almost 15 years.

Just like in the original, Mickey will once again find himself in trouble with sorcerer Yen Sid after he tinkers with a magical paintbrush and accidentally turns Wasteland - a place for forgotten characters - into a post-apocalyptic landscape. Mickey will then be forced to adventure into the magical but disjointed world, team up with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and clean up the mess he made several years before.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is just one of many Disney games we've had lately, following on from Disney Illusion Island, Disney Speedstorm, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. Earlier this month Disney also announced that had invested $1.5 billion into Epic Games to make a "persistent universe" with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar.

We've also got Kingdom Hearts 4 (hopefully) soon so it's safe to say we've probably got even more Disney games coming our way. Here's hoping Nintendo also has plans to bring the Epic Mickey sequel to Switch in the not-too-distant future.