It's a Hellfire Gala fashion show on June X-Men variant covers

Marvel's 'Reign of X' X-Men titles are heading toward their own special line-wide mini-event this June in the Hellfire Gala, a kind of Krakoan mutant prom where the X-Men and their allies will don high-fashion red carpet looks with mutant twists and celebrate the debut of a new X-Men line-up.

Nearly all of Marvel's mutants will be in attendance, with almost every title in the 'Reign of X' line joining in the Hellfire Gala, and to wit, Marvel has released a spate of variant covers showing off the Krakoan fashion the cast members of each title will wear to the Gala.

The covers released so far, and the characters shown on each, include:

Excalibur #21, with Jubilee, Gambit, Gloriana, Rictor, and Monarch

Hellions #12, with Havok, Psylocke, Mister Sinister, Exodus, and Mystique

Marauders #21, with Pyro, Banshee, Sebastian Shaw, Bishop, and Iceman

New Mutants #19, with Mirage, Warlock, Karma, Magik, and Warpath

SWORD #6, with Frenzy, Manifold, Khora, Wiz Kid, and Magneto

Way of X #3, with Dazzler, Pixie, Nightcrawler, Mercury, and Loa

X-Corp #2, with Mastermind, Selene, Madrox, and Sunspot

X-Force #20, with Wolverine, Sage, Domino, Beast, Kid Omega, and Professor X

X-Men #21, with Sunfire, Synch, Colossus, Wolverine, and Cannonball

Here's a gallery of all the covers:

The Hellfire Gala will run through all these titles in June, as well as a one-shot titled Planet-Size X-Men #1, which is billed as setting up the next chapter in the saga of mutantdom and Krakoa with ramifications that will be felt throughout the line - as well as the Marvel Universe.

The Hellfire Gala will also mark the in-universe debut of the new official X-Men team of Krakoa, with a new X-Men #1 featuring the line-up coming in July.

