It took this speedrunner 139 hours to 100% Tears of the Kingdom

A speedrunner claims to have 100% completed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after nearly six full days of gameplay.

Youtuber Smallant - known for their Pokemon challenge runs and place on the pencil-sharpening speedrunning boards - announced yesterday that "I have 100% Tears of the Kingdom after 139 hours." That equates to five days and 19 hours of play, one of the highest totals I've seen since Nintendo revealed your TotK play counts earlier this week .

I HAVE 100% TEARS OF THE KINGDOM AFTER 139 HOURS.1000 KOROKS152 SHRINES120 LIGHTROOTS509 COMPENDIUM PICS228 RECIPES253 QUESTS18 MEMORIES135 ARMOR FULLY UPGRADED250+ BOSSES DEFEATED81 HUDSON SIGNS+ ALL DUNGEONS, TOWERS, PARAGLIDERS pic.twitter.com/II3nTWdp5TMay 25, 2023 See more

To achieve that 100% completion, Smallant collected 1,000 Koroks, solved 152 shrines, completed 253 quests, fully upgraded 135 pieces of armor, and completed all dungeons, towers, and Lightroots. Add to that maps, named locations, Yiga schematics, Gamba machines and a whole lot more, and Smallant's suggestion that "game is massive" feels like a serious understatement.

The streamer says that for the first half of the nearly week-long playthrough they did plenty of their own exploration. But as the days dragged on, they started using maps "because it felt impossible to do otherwise." Unfortunately, some parts of their quest were more entertaining than others - asked what their favourite part of the run was, Smallant responded "not the koroks that's for sure." Perhaps that's why my social media has been so full of Korok torture that the voice of Hestu had to speak up to admonish players for their sins.

At the other end of the scale, it took less than 24 hours for the Any% Tears of the Kingdom speedrun record - the time taken to roll credits no matter how much of the game has been completed - to drop to just 94 minutes. As of today, that record now sits at only 68 minutes.

One new obstacle now stands in the way of Tears of the Kingdom speedrunners, however. Tears of the Kingdom patch 1.1.2 launched today, and removes all known variants of the duplication glitches from the game. It might be a little harder to complete all those armor upgrades with a few fewer resources easily at hand.

