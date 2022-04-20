It Takes Two movie lands at Amazon, might star Dwayne Johnson

A movie based on the video game It Takes Two has just been picked up by Amazon Studios.

An adaptation was first announced back in January, with a deal having been struck between game developer Hazelight Studios and dj2 Entertainment. Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dwayne Johnson, have signed on to produce. According to Variety, there is a possibility that Johnson could star in the film – though nothing has officially been confirmed.

It Takes Two is a split-screen cooperative multiplayer game that has to be played with another person either locally or online. The game won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards and has sold over five million copies.

Much like the video game, the film will follow a couple named May and Cody who decide to get divorced and break the news to their daughter Rose. When Rose makes two dolls that look like her parents, a single teardrop hits the dolls and transports the minds of May and Cody into the dolls' bodies. The pair must then embark on a wild and fantastical adventure to both repair their relationship and find a way back into their bodies.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who wrote Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, are set to pen the script. A release date has not yet been set.

