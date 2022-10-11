It looks like Xbox is trying to do what Google Stadia couldn't

It looks like Xbox is attempting to do what Google Stadia couldn't and allow players to access Xbox Cloud Gaming via Microsoft search engine Bing.

As shared by Twitter user @ klobrille (opens in new tab), if you now search for a game to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Microsoft-owned search engine Bing, the first result that comes up includes a "Play" button which, if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, will launch the game in your browser.

In the example given, we can see that searching for the survival game Grounded using Bing actually brings up a direct link to Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning - if you are signed into Bing with your Microsoft account and have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership - you'll be able to get started with the game straight away.

We tried this for ourselves using Google Chrome and a number of games on Xbox Cloud Gaming including Psychonauts 2 , Fortnite , and Forza Horizon 5 , and all of them now feature the new button.

When you search for games on Bing and that game is available with Xbox Cloud Gaming, you now do get a very prominent "Play" button to instantly play the game in your browser. pic.twitter.com/qEPQ3Ifcb7October 10, 2022 See more

You may remember this being the whole appeal of Google's gaming service Stadia, which is now unfortunately officially shutting down . Google Stadia will cease to exist as of January 18, 2023 - which has one Red Dead Redemption fan begging Rockstar for a character transfer after sinking almost 6,000 hours into the game on the streaming platform - and so it looks like Xbox may be about to capitalize on this space in the market.

If you didn't know, Xbox Cloud Gaming is still currently in Beta, and just like Google Stadia, the service allows players to play games on a variety of platforms (PC, tablet, phone, etc.) without having to download the games they want to play first. All you need is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a stable internet connection to be able to stream your favorite games.