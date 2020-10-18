It looks like Rainbow Six Siege is on its way to Xbox Game Pass

An image uploaded to Xbox Game Pass social media accounts has fans speculating that the next big game coming to the subscription service will be fan-favourite shooter, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

While neither Xbox nor developer Ubisoft have confirmed the news, an uncaptioned image shared on the XGP official Twitter account shows six rainbows stacked on top of what looks like a siege at a castle, leaving little room for another interpretation of the image.

Here, take a peek (thanks, VG24/7 ):

It comes just hours after confirmation that three classic LucasArts games are on their way to Xbox Game Pass , too: Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered.

More than 15 million people now subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. That's up 50 per cent in just about 5 months, as the service only surpassed 10 million subscribers back in April . Microsoft released the new figure for Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers in the same press release where it announced its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax .

With the announcement that future Bethesda titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one , including Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 , and the pending arrival of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in November, I can't imagine Xbox Game Pass' growth is about to start slowing down now.

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also got an all-new benefit in the form of cloud gaming: more than 150 games are now available for cloud streaming to Android devices, letting both dedicated Xbox fans and folks who don't even own a console or gaming PC alike play wherever they have a decent network connection.