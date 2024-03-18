It looks like Gotham Knights studio Warner Bros Montreal is working on the upcoming Wonder Woman game

The studio behind Gotham Knights is seemingly supporting Monolith Productions on its upcoming Wonder Woman game .

As reported by Tech4Gamers , Warner Bros Montreal is hiring an External Development Artist to work on the level art for Monolith's Wonder Woman game. According to a job listing, the successful candidate will join a team working to "support the Monolith Productions team" on the previously announced title. The studio previously worked on Batman: Arkham Origins and Gotham Knights.

Unfortunately, the job description doesn't mention anything particularly interesting about the upcoming game but this is the first time we've seen the two studios connected on said project. After being announced in 2021, there hasn't been much revealed about the DC superhero game other than the fact it's been developed by the Shadow of Mordor developer and that it might have branching narratives thanks to Monolith's Nemesis system.

This will be Warner Bros Games' third DC Superhero/villain game to be released in the last few years after the aforementioned Gotham Knights and the recently launched Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League . The Rocksteady title didn't have the smoothest of starts but has already promised fans additional content in the form of four post-launch seasons with Mr Freeze, Deathstroke, The Joker, and more .

It seems like this influx of DC games may be due to Warner Bros bosses wanting a closer relationship between DC's movies and games . In an interview earlier this year, two Warner Bros. executives discussed the studio's focus on the "importance of franchises." This lines up with the company's plans to focus on free-to-play and live-service games despite its biggest game of 2023 being single-player RPG Hogwarts Legacy .