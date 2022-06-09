The upcoming Wonder Woman game will let you experience your own version of its story

Monolith Productions is hiring for its upcoming Wonder Woman game and has revealed it will have procedural storytelling.

Revealed in a tweet by narrative director at the studio Tony Elias (opens in new tab), Monolith is looking for a senior game writer to work on its upcoming Wonder Woman game . In the tweet, Elias gave a little context to what the job role will entail as well as revealed more about the project by writing: "Apart from creating characters and writing tons of excellent dialogue, you will learn more about procedural storytelling than you thought possible."

The job listing (opens in new tab) that was shared in the tweet also features a huge emphasis on "procedural content" including "procedural conversations" and "procedural dialogue." What this could mean is that each time you play through the Wonder Woman game, you may experience different sides of the story or hear different lines of dialogue compared to your last playthrough. Given Monolith's previous work on the Middle-earth games, it seems somewhat likely that could be describing something linked to the Nemesis system that the studio used to great acclaim in those games.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about the Wonder Woman game, or just simply forgot it was in the works, here’s everything you need to know about the Warner Bros. game. First revealed during The Game Awards 2021, the Monolith Productions title has remained mainly low-key since its surprise reveal.

The game is said to be a "single-player open-world action game that will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world." In fact, this is just one of many Warner Bros./DC games in the works at the moment alongside Rock Steady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League , Gotham Knights , and more.