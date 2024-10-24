Samuel L. Jackson thinks Star Wars' Mace Windu could be "out there walking the Earth" with his Pulp Fiction character

Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars character may have met a tragic end in the prequel trilogy, but he doesn't think it's necessarily the end of the road for Mace Windu…

"I mean, there’s a long history of one-armed, one-handed people in the Star Wars universe," the actor joked to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show . "So, just 'cause they cut my arm off and I fell out of a window, doesn’t mean I’m dead. I’m a Jedi! I’m the second-most powerful Jedi in the universe, next to Yoda. Yeah, he’s out there walking the Earth with Jules [from Pulp Fiction.]"

Mace Windu appeared in the Star Wars prequel trilogy before he met his end (or not…) at the hands of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith. Anakin slices off his hand before he can execute Darth Sidious before blasting him out of a window using the Force. As Jackson notes, Mace Windu is an extremely powerful Jedi, and he wields a unique purple lightsaber. As for Jules, he's the hitman Jackson played in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, who worked alongside John Travolta's Vincent.

Next up from the galaxy far, far away is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a new TV show coming to Disney Plus about a group of kids on an adventure through the galaxy to find their way back home. Jude Law, Nick Frost, and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon also star.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew arrives on Disney Plus on December 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows still to come.