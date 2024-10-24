My favorite head strap for Meta Quest 3 is already half price, so I think we should cancel Black Friday

Meta Quest accessory discounts have been a staple of Black Friday since I started covering gaming hardware deals. Sure, throughout the year and during Prime Day you'll often see some sporadic price cuts, but November is when we see head straps, charging stands, and everything else get the biggest price cuts. The holiday sales have seemingly come early this year though, and the deal I was really hoping to see has already arrived.

KIWI Design's Comfort Head Strap for Quest 3 (and now Quest 3S) not only makes Meta's flagship headset so much comfier, but it also has an added battery pack attached that extends your playtime. It's 50% off at Amazon right now, bringing its price down to just $29.99 from its usual $59.99. This is easily my favorite Meta Quest head strap because the level of comfort it gives you during longer gaming sessions is unmatched.

It would seem to me that the best Meta Quest accessories are getting competitive at the moment, probably because their various manufacturers know that there's more interest in jazzing up headsets than ever, thanks to the arrival of the Meta Quest 3S. So here we are, a month away from proper Black Friday Meta Quest deals, and we already have a half-off discount on one of the best accessories there is.

KIWI Design comfort battery head strap for Quest 3 / Quest 3S | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $29 - KIWI's head strap can often be found discounted, but almost never below $40.

✅ You want longer battery life

✅ The headset weight annoys you Don't buy it if: ❌ You use the Quest 3 for fitness activities Price check: Newegg: $39.99 UK: £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon



Should you buy Kiwi Design's Comfort Head Strap for Quest 3?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

This is the head strap I use on my own Meta Quest 3, which I don't think is an uncomfortable headset out of the box. After feeling the plush, leather-covered cushioning Kiwi Design has used here though, I'm not sure I'd ever want to go back to the stock head strap. The halo around the back of your noggin really makes it feel supported and helps to take the weight of the headset off your forehead. Annoyingly, the top band will still make a mess of your hair-do, but that's a small price to pay.

Not only that, but the added battery life really is a game-changer. I've found that Kiwi's head strap lets me play games like Pistol Whip, Power Wash Sim VR, or Asgard's Wrath 2, for far longer, and the handy LED indicator on it shows you how much life is left before needing to recharge. If you've just started playing the new Batman Arkham Shadow game, this type of accessory will let you role-play as Gotham's caped crusader for longer.

That said, my only real caveat to recommending this is that it doesn't feel quite as secure on your head because of the premium leatherette materials used. If you tend to use the best VR headsets for fitness apps, or games that require a lot of vigorous head tilting and erratic movements, you might not want to go for this slightly bulkier strap. Besides that, there are very few reasons against buying Kiwi's headband, especially under $30.

