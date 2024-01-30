Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Warner Bros bosses want a closer relationship between DC's movies and games

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Warner Bros. bosses say they want a better relationship between the movie studio and its games.

Speaking to Variety, Warner Bros gaming and streaming head JB Perrette, and WB Interactive boss David Haddad spoke of the future of games under WB. The pair said they'd received very "consistent" messages from the heads of Warner Bros. Discovery that stressed the "importance of franchises."

That's very corporate-speak, sure, but Haddad believes there's a "unique and important role" for games in keeping said franchises relevant. This, Haddad believes, is because a lot of newcomers to franchises start out with games, instead of TV shows or movies.

Perette said there "hasn't been as close a relationship between the studio and the games business as there should have been" over the years. This is where DC movies head James Gunn is apparently going to help - he's a "gamer," says Perette, "so having someone who's passionate about it is super helpful."

Perette also added that Gunn is "actively working with" WB's gaming division to help the "core franchises within the DC universe" flourish." Considering WB has the likes of Superman, Batman, and the Justice League at its disposal, it's not hard to imagine which "core franchises" Perette is talking about there.

In terms of what we know for sure though about WB's games future, there's already a Wonder Woman game in development at Monolith. Gunn previously said DC's games would be part of its cinematic universe, pointing to its games existing within the same realms, and being influenced by, the ongoing movie slate under Gunn at WB.

Meanwhile under Gunn in terms of movies, Superman Legacy rumbles along in development, and House of the Dragon's Millie Alcock has just been cast as Supergirl.