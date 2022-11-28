Future DC games will be part of the cinematic universe, according to James Gunn

Warner Bros.'s James Gunn has said that future DC games will likely be based around the DC Cinematic Universe.

The director and new co-head of DC Studios was not coy about the development, either. In a tweet responding to a fan asking if future games will take place in the cinematic universe, Gunn answered firmly:

Yes.November 27, 2022 See more

It was announced in October that James Gunn, alongside The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran, would be taking over the DCEU at Warner Bros. to steer the ongoing project.

While it’s not clear if he has any direct influence in Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Gunn potentially has a huge gaming division within reach. Recently, WB Games Montreal put out Gotham Knights, and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set for next year. On top of that, there's NetherRealm Studios which has the Injustice franchise, and there are other developers under the umbrella too. If corralled and planned properly, games based in the DCEU could help expand the scope of the world.

Gunn is no stranger to video games either. While he has made references to things like Pac-Man in Guardians of the Galaxy, he's worked directly on them in the past too. He partnered with developer Suda51 on Lollipop Chainsaw back in 2012, which became something of a cult favorite.

It seems unlikely Gunn would be as involved in any DCEU game directly, as he'll be quite busy overseeing the whole DCEU. However, utilizing Warner Bros.'s considerable gaming division would add a powerful tool to his arsenal for telling further stories in the universe. Hopefully, this all leads to the DCEU finding its place in the cinematic landscape, as while it has had successes, it has been floundering to keep it all cohesive.



Want to get into some costumed crime-fighting? Check out our list of the best Superhero games.

