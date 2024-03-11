It looks like Dragon's Dogma 2's pre-load is live on Xbox, and it's mercifully small

By Hirun Cryer
published

That'll be 69GB, please

Dragon's Dogma 2's pre-load is seemingly available on Xbox Series X/S, and it's surprisingly under 70GB.

A user on the Xbox Series X subreddit in Spain has posted that their digital pre-order of Dragon's Dogma 2 is letting them download the full game ahead of launch next week. This isn't a surprise - pre-loading is pretty standard these days for bigger games - but Capcom hasn't officially announced a pre-load date for Dragon's Dogma 2.

Somewhat surprisingly, it looks like Dragon's Dogma 2's base install size is just under 70GB in total. Considering the game has been talked about in terms of its vast scope and scale, with a map size four times that of the first Dragon's Dogma, I'm a little shocked Capcom's sequel isn't weighing in at closer to 100GB.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launches next week on March 22, so you've got a good while to go to download all 70GB of the base game. It's not clear when pre-loads will go live for PS5 and PC players - a search around internet forums far and wide seems to point to Capcom's game not being available for pre-load on those platforms just yet.

While you wait for launch though, you can download the Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator demo on your platform of choice to your character and lead Pawn before launch. Players have already created some goddamn nightmares in the character creator, including Todd Howard, Gigachad, and Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks.

