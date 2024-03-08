Dragon's Dogma 2 fans use the character creator's "virgin-chad" slider and "Thigh Thiccener" tools to create some of the most cursed versions of Todd Howard, Gigachad, and others I've ever seen

Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator is now out in the wild, giving us full scope to experiment and bask in the glory of how many options this thing has, and seriously, there's a lot.

Even though Capcom's upcoming action-RPG isn't actually out until later this month, overnight, the developer released a free standalone download for anyone to get a head start on making their character, which can be transferred to the full game when it releases. This is a really neat idea, and there's no doubt that it's going to save a lot of us potentially hours of our time on release day since we'll be able to dive straight into the world without having to craft our perfect Arisen first.

Numerous cool (and amusing) customization options have been shared online, highlighting the fact that we can do much more than tweak things like our height, hair, and face. We can also alter the exact amount of teeth our characters have with corresponding checkboxes, use what's been dubbed as the "thigh thiccener" to adjust the size of their thighs, as well as what the community is calling the "virgin to chad" slider to alter their posture. All that barely scratches the surface of what you can do, which is genuinely brilliant, and many talented people have already produced some incredible creations using the tools.

Even though it's been a matter of hours since the character creator went live, we've seen plenty of familiar faces recreated in the game, too. So far, we've seen recreations of everyone from Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks, Gigachad, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, and even Bethesda's Todd Howard.

Plenty more of these will undoubtedly surface before the game's launch on March 22, so we can all look forward to that. If you want to try your hand with the tools yourself, the Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage download is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S right now. It will allow you to save five different looks for your Arisen and their Main Pawn companion.