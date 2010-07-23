Is Toby Whithouse Writing For Doctor Who Season Six?

Being Human creator may have made an accidental slip at the SFX San Diego Comic-Con panel

In trying to avoid answering a question from the audience at SFX ’s San Diego Comic-Con panel (“The British Invasion”) Being Human creator Toby Whithouse may have let slip more than he meant to.

When asked if he and fellow panelist Paul Cornell would be writing for Doctor Who again, he replied, “We’re contractually not allowed to say.”

Sharp as ever, another fellow panelist, award-winning novelist China Miéville, said, “We can apply a bit of detective work here. If Toby's contractually advised not to say anything, that must mean he’s under contract.”

Which received a “no comment” stare from Whithouse. So, has Miéville successfully put two and two together?

The panel, meanwhile, was a great success, featuring (as well as the writers mentioned above) Dan Abnett (who was very popular with an American crowd that wanted to know what army he used when playing Warhammer 40,000 ), Phonogram writer Kieron Gillen and 2000 AD main man Pat Mills. Quite how Paul Cornell got "Ernie The Fastest Milkman In The West" into the conversation is a story for another day, but we did love his magnanimous reasoning for why his brilliant Captain Britain comic wasn't a massive sales success: “Well, I wouldn’t buy a comic called Captain Belgium .”