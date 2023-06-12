Is the Phoenix Force returning to Jean Grey?

Is Jean Grey about to go full on Phoenix again? That seems to be the implication in Marvel Comics' newly revealed solicitation for September's Jean Grey #2 by writer Louise Simonson and artist Bernard Chang.

"The Dark Phoenix has haunted Jean Grey since it emerged from Jamaica Bay. But what if the Phoenix had chosen…someone else?" it reads. "The love story of Cyclops and Jean Grey is one of the most beloved in Marvel Comics' history. Now witness a legendary creator break their hearts – and their minds. But this is no 'what if.' Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be…and neither is the rest of mutantkind. Stunning secrets will be revealed as Jean Grey lays the groundwork for her next shocking appearance in 'Fall of X'!"

Along with the solicitation text, Marvel has unveiled artist Amy Reeder's cover for Jean Grey #2, seen here:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jean has been separated from the Phoenix Force for some time, and in the years since, it's found a new host in Echo. But it left Echo behind in the recent Avengers Assemble: Omega one-shot, meaning that it could now be seeking someone else to bond with. And who better than its favorite host?

Whatever happens, Marvel is billing it as "the darkest period in Jean Grey’s history" - which is honestly saying a lot considering all she's been through. But 'Fall of X' seems like it will be a particularly dire story for all of mutantkind, not just Jean.

And speaking of Jean's history, Louise Simonson was one of the writers who helped tell the story of Jean's return after her death when she was the writer of X-Factor in the '80s.

Jean Grey #2 (of four) goes on sale September 27.

