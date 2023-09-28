Is Shadowkat too late to save Cyclops in X-Men #27?

The X-Men are seriously going through a lot at the moment. The forces of Orchis have caused chaos on Krakao, slaughtered scores of mutants, and are working to turn the rest of the world against the survivors.

Things continue to look bleak in an exclusive preview of next month's X-Men #27 by writer Gerry Duggan, artist Phil Noto, and letterer Clayton Cowles.

To recap, last issue Shadowkat infiltrated Orchis's Bloom station above the Earth. She fought and then rescued Firestar (who has been acting as a double-agent under convoluted instructions from Jean Grey) and now she's trying to free more mutants. Well, from these new preview pages, it looks like she's found them - though they're not all in the best shape...

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Yep, while it looks like Juggernaut is doing more-or-less OK, poor old Scott is both unconscious and booby-trapped, so getting him out in one piece will be no easy feat. Then there's the little matter of his eyes...

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"SOMETHING CAUGHT YOUR EYE? When Cyclops joined this iteration of the X-Men, his pitch was simple - "I am the X-Men." If this is so, the enemies of X-Men seem to have this fight all sewn up."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It's been a particularly rough time for Scott Summers, recently. He was captured by Orchis during this year's brutal Hellfire Gala, had his his back broken, and given the de-humanizing moniker of Prisoner 10.

But we're not giving up hope just yet. The numeral for 10 is, of course, X and we can't help but feel like that's a sign that Cyclops will be back in action and with some major scores to settle soon.

X-Men #27 is published by Marvel on October 4.

Keep track of all the new X-Men comics and collections coming out from Marvel in the next few months.