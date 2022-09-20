Iron Man is just one of "several" Marvel games in development with EA

The recently announced Iron Man game is just one of "several" in the works, according to EA.

Earlier today on September 20, EA decided to cause mass hysteria when it announced that its Motive studio is indeed currently working on a single-player Iron Man game in collaboration with Marvel. After being rumored for quite some time now, EA finally confirmed that we should expect a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game," someday soon and that it is currently in pre-production.

If this wasn't exciting enough, a deeper look at EA's post (opens in new tab) announcing the game has revealed that Iron Man isn't the only upcoming Marvel game we can look forward to from the publisher. Towards the end of the press release, EA says: "This is an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games."

It hasn't been confirmed what other Marvel IPs EA has its sights on but what we do know is that there's still a lot to choose from. If you haven't been keeping up recently, there are actually a tonne of Marvel games in development with various studios across the globe.

Right now, we know that Insomniac is currently working on not one, but two Marvel games including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine . We also know that former Uncharted dev Amy Hennig is working on a Captain America game set in WW2 that features Black Panther , plus several more.

