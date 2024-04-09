Iron Man game is making "excellent progress" and development will continue even as its studio forms a new team to support the Battlefield games

EA Motive says its Iron Man project is making "excellent progress" in a rare update on the in-development game.

That comes from studio general manager Patrick Klaus, who shared that the team has hit a "major internal milestone" this year in an update post, helping them lay a "robust foundation for the journey ahead."

"Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I'm very proud of the work we've accomplished so far," he adds.

The reassurance over the project comes as Motive announces that Dead Space remake and Star Wars: Squadrons veterans are forming a team to aid the likes of Criterion, Dice, and Ripple Effect to "continue unlocking the full potential of Battlefield."

As such, the Dead Space remake's executive producer and creative director, Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola, are now tasked with building a team to work alongside the Battlefield studios to create "what's next" for Battlefield – namely "a universe across both multiplayer and single-player experiences."

As for EA Motive's Iron Man project, we've been going off breadcrumbs since it was revealed in late 2022. We heard late last year that it's in early pre-production and using Unreal Engine 5, though what really turned our heads is that Motive has enlisted one of the most heartfelt and funny writers in Marvel comics to join the team. If we get something that looks grand with the script to match, then here's to waiting a little bit longer.

