iPhone game of the day: Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Game: Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Price: £2.99/$4.99

Size: 24.5MB

Everyone knows Space Invaders. Even your Gran would recognise the foreboding 'du-du-du-du' sound of the relentlessly descending invaders. We have immense nostalgic love for the iconic arcade shooter, but it's not that exciting to play in the space year 2010. Thankfully, Space Invaders Infinity Gene is much more representative of cyberpunk future times.

The primary objective is still to blast the eponymous invaders, but it's done with a lot more style and energy and madness and music that people dance to at five in the morning. Look at the screens. It's got that beautiful vectorised Death Star schematics aesthetic. And you're in there, piloting through 18 levels in one of seven ships vaporising invaders with a delightful array of weapon types, each of which benefit from power-up augmentation. It's Space Invaders gone supernova.

June 30, 2010