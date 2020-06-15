iPad sale - get massive discounts on the latest Apple tablets

To misquote Oprah, "you get an iPad sale, you get an iPad sale, everyone gets an iPad sale!" Amazon has continued to slash the price of top-of-the-range tablets with some impressive offers, including almost $100 / £50 off the latest model of iPad.

To get into details, this iPad sale saves you $99 on the latest version of the standard Apple iPad; the 128GB model in Space Gray is now $329.99 instead of $429. Meanwhile, you can get £50 off the latest 128GB iPad in the UK (bringing it down to £399) and £9 off the 32GB equivalent (making it £339.99). On top of that, the 64GB iPad Mini in Space Gray has tumbled to $349 or £372.43 in the UK rather than £399. Not bad value for money, all things considered.

These aren't the only deals worth considering in the iPad sale, either. The 2018 iPad Pro, a 256GB tablet, has been slashed by $220 or £41.19 depending on which side of the pond you live on. That brings the overall cost to $929 and £1,027.81 respectively.

The thing to bear in mind with a few of these deals is the fact that some aren't available right now. Instead, they're coming into stock a few days or weeks from now. That means you can still take advantage of a discount that may not exist when it's officially back in stock.

Today's iPad sale highlights

Want to save $100 on the latest model of iPad? Amazon's currently knocked a massive amount of cash off Apple's premier tablet in Space Gray, and although this one's not back in stock until June 20, it's still a massive saving.

There's $50 to be saved on an iPad Mini in Space Gray at the moment, and that's not bad value at all for Apple's most portable tablet. It's also in stock right now, meaning you don't have to wait long for it to be delivered.

This is an amazing saving of a very, very good tablet. Although this version of the iPad Pro has since been superseded, it's still an excellent model due to its processing power. What's more, a big discount like this is not to be sniffed at. Amazing value, here.

No matter what model you choose, these are all some of the best gaming tablets available right now - they're perfect for everything from playing games and browsing the internet to watching movies.

