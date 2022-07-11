iPad deals are dropping to record low prices ahead of Prime Day

iPad deals don't drop to record low prices every day, but today is not a standard day. Tomorrow's Prime Day iPad deals are looming on the horizon, and the impact of that is already apparent as this deal shows - there are already some significant savings on top models across the range right now. In fact, the 10.2-inch iPad and 11-inch iPad Pro are down to their lowest prices ever in the US, and the iPad Mini is doing just the same in the UK.

While the cheaper 64GB model is still $10 away from its lowest ever price, the 256GB 10.2-inch iPad is available for just $429 (was $479) (opens in new tab) in Amazon's latest iPad deals - a full $50 saving. Or, if you're after something with a little more heft, you can grab the 11-inch iPad Pro for as little as $699.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab) - that's $50 cheaper than we usually see it on sale for.

Over in the UK, you can pick up the entry-level 64GB iPad for just £299 (was £319) (opens in new tab), which is the first time we've seen such a £20 discount on this particularly stubborn RRP. Or, score the latest generation iPad Mini for £459 (was £479) (opens in new tab) - a return to the cheapest rate we've ever seen.

You'll find all these offers just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more iPad deals further down the page. If you're after something more productivity-focused, however, it's well worth checking out all the latest Prime Day laptop deals available now.

Today's best iPad deals in the US

(opens in new tab) 10.2-inch iPad | 256GB | $479 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - We first saw this $429 sales price on the 10.2-inch iPad back in April, but we've never seen the 256GB model go any cheaper. If you're after a budget-minded tablet with plenty of storage, Amazon's latest iPad deals have you well served here.



(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch | 128GB | $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The 11-inch iPad Pro is back down to a rarely spotted record low price at Amazon. That's a stunning $100 discount on the cheapest M1 Pro model available, making this one of the best value offers on the shelves right now.



Today's best iPad deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) 10.2-inch iPad | 64GB | £319 £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - The 64GB 10.2-inch iPad has held onto its RRP for much of its life in the UK, which means this £20 saving in Amazon's latest iPad deals is working particularly hard for you today. You're getting the cheapest tablet in Apple's current lineup for just under £300 here - a record low price.



(opens in new tab) iPad Mini | 64GB | £479 £459 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Simply put, this is the cheapest rate that we've ever seen on the 2021 Apple iPad mini 64GB, beating the previous historic lowest ever rate by a full £6. This is a great opportunity to get a pocket-sized iPad for less.



More of today's best iPad deals

We're expecting to see plenty more iPad deals landing all the time now, which means you could stumble across even bigger savings on other models over the next two days. We're rounding up all the latest prices across the range just below.

We're keeping you topped up with all the latest Prime Day gaming deals, but we'd also recommend checking out the early Prime Day tablet deals and Prime Day Kindle deals landing all around us as well.