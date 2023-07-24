Invincible's Atom Eve is getting her own visual novel

Publisher Skybound Entertainment has announced Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, a new visual novel all about - you guessed it - Atom Eve from the comic and animated series.

"Play as Atom Eve, the fan-favorite superhero from the Invincible universe," the Steam store page says. "Get to know Eve like never before as she navigates her life with the Teen Team, her family, and her friends while figuring out the best way to use her incredible powers as a force for good." A press release on the game makes several references to both the comic and TV show, and it appears the game is not directly based on one specific version of the story.

As a visual novel, much of your time in the game will be spent reading dialog and making choices that affect the outcome of the story and Atom Eve's relationships. There are also more traditional combat systems, challenging you to engage in turn-based battles and choose how to develop your skills and abilities over the course of the game.

The game is set to hit PC sometime in 2023, and is in development at Terrible Posture Games, the studio which previously developed cult classic roguelikes such as Tower of Guns and Mothergunship. Jill Murray, lead writer on several Assassin's Creed games and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, serves as creative director here. Veteran artist and character designer Rossi Gifford serves as art director.

Much of Invincible season 2 is also set to launch sometime in 2023, and fans are beginning to think Spider-Man might play a role.