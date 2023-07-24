Some fans think Spider-Man will team up with Invincible in season 2

Some fans think Spider-Man might make an appearance in Invincible season 2 – and their theory is a lot more probable than you might think.

There are two key clues in the new Invincible season 2 teaser trailer, which can be viewed above Spider-Man voice actor Josh Keaton is listed as a new member of the voice cast, and a brief shot of Mark Grayson aka Invincible's phone shows him looking at what appears to be the cover of Marvel Team-Ups #14: Spider-Man meets Invincible.

Keaton first voiced Spidey in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series in 2008 before voicing him in several video games including Marvel Super Hero Squad, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds, and Spider-Man: Edge of Time. Keaton would go on to play the web-slinger in the Disney XD animated series from 2017-2020, and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Earth-26496) aka The Spectacular Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

I’m just saying •Spider-Man x Invincible crossover clearly visible in the season 2 teaser on marks phone •Josh Keaton officially cast in Invincible Season 2 Also invincible JUST posted proof they hinted towards the Atom Eve origin episode in earlier teasersITS SO CLEAR pic.twitter.com/DmUScXPrp8July 22, 2023 See more

Given that Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man in animated TV form, Spider-Man and Invincible have met before, and Josh Keaton has provided the voice for Spidey over a dozen times...Mark Grayson meeting Peter Parker in Invincible season 2 isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.

When asked about the potential crossover, the official Invincible Twitter account responded, "I have no idea what that is!!" which some fans think is a sneaky confirmation.

Invincible season 2 will hit Prime Video on November 3 with four episodes. The second half of the season will then premiere in early 2024. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2023 and beyond.