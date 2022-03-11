Inventing Anna: Here's what the real Anna thinks of the Netflix series

Anna Sorokin, AKA the real Inventing Anna, has revealed her thoughts on the Netflix show.

"I think I’m more self-aware of the way I come across, not all of the time, but I just don’t think that I’m so brazen and shameless," Sorokin told Emily Palmer in a video clip the journalist shared to her TikTok account after speaking to Sorokin for Cosmopolitan . "I don’t think I order people around as much."

Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin, a socialite scammer living in New York City who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey between 2013 and 2017 in order to defraud banks, hotels, and wealthy acquaintances.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the limited series is based on the New York magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler. Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian Kent, a fictionalized version of Pressler. It became Netflix's most-watched English language series in a one-week period after its release last month.

Sorokin continued: "I personally moved on a very long time ago, and I’m absolutely not in the same place, but I’m also being affected by the way the world sees me and by what people think of me.

"When I imagined the show being out, I thought I’d be out, but I’m still in jail, so I cannot really say that I’ve moved on," she said. "I did and I did not. Like, I did move on in some aspects, but in some others, I’m still in the same place."