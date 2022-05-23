Insomniac's unannounced multiplayer game is a brand new IP, according to job listing

Insomniac's unannounced multiplayer game is a brand new IP, according to a new job listing.

With two acclaimed titles already under its belt, Insomniac is showing no signs of slowing down. It's currently got more exciting PS5 games in the pipeline, including a fully-fledged Spiderman sequel and another superhero-based offering starring X-Men's Wolverine. Last year, the studio also announced that it's currently working on an unannounced multiplayer project, and a job listing has given us a bit more insight into the mysterious new title.

According to the job posting, which is for an art director position, Insomniac's unannounced multiplayer game will be a brand new IP. Part of the art director's responsibilities will be to assist in "pre-production planning and new IP development with creative directors" and "account for art direction within a multiplayer environment".

We don't yet know what shape this unannounced project will take, including whether it will be a multiplayer-focused title or simply have a multiplayer element. One thing we do know is that it rules out the possibility of the series returning to its PS3 era Resistance series for the foreseeable future. The reference to pre-production also suggests that we could be in for a wait for this one, with most of Insomniac's resources presumably focused on getting Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine out the door first.

It's certainly been a busy time for Insomniac Games recently. The new generation's barely begun, and already the studio has released multiple games that really showcase the power of PS5. So far, the developer has offered up the delightful dimension-hopping adventure Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and an electrifying new entry in the Spiderman series, Spiderman: Miles Morales.

Following an internal debate at Sony, Insomniac is reportedly donating $50,000 to nonprofit abortion fund WRRAP. It's said that Sony will now match Insomniac's donation, and the company is working to support employees who may need to travel to access reproductive care.

It's an exciting time to be a PlayStation fan, with huge titles like God of War Ragnarok and Forspoken to look forward to. Don't miss a single one with our upcoming PS5 games guide.