Infinity Ward asks Modern Warfare 2 early access streamers not to doxx themselves

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward is cautioning content creators to be mindful of what information they might inadvertently share to the public when streaming the game.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday, the studio urged Modern Warfare 2 streamers to only show their face cams when loading into the game. Apparently, there's some kind of login screen that displays your email address and Activision ID when starting the game, so it'd be pretty easy for an unwitting creator to accidentally expose their personal information for the world to see (and potentially use maliciously).

"Call of Duty Content Creators: If you are going to stream Campaign Early Access, please go full face cam when loading into the game," reads Infinity Ward's tweet (opens in new tab). "There is a screen that has your email/ATVI ID, so please protect your personal information."

It's a little unusual for a AAA studio to be warning content creators against doxxing themselves, but if it prevents a potential problem, it's hard to complain. Of course, folks online were quick to point out that Infinity Ward and Activision could take matters into their own hands by simply removing the sensitive information from that particular in-game screen. Regardless, for the time being it's probably best to take heed of this PSA and keep a close eye on what screens you're streaming out.

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign preload and early access period begins tomorrow, October 20, for anyone with a digital pre-order . If you're gearing up for the campaign and don't want to wait a second longer than you have to, it's also available to everyone to preload on all platforms right now. The game launches for everyone else a week later on October 27.