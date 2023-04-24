Indiana Jones star Phoebe Waller-Bridge teases her "mysterious" Dial of Destiny character

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be set to bring back everyone's favourite Fedora-wearing archeologist, but it's also geared up to introduce a whole bunch of new characters, too.

In the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), which features the latest sequel on the cover, franchise newbie Phoebe Waller-Bridge teases her new character Helena Shaw – and how she differs from Indy's former allies.

"I think they really achieved something extraordinary: she fits into the canon, and she feels like there is certainly an energy that she shares with all the characters that have come before, especially with the female parts, but she is unique, and she has a fresh voice," Waller-Bridge tells us. "She was somebody who was mysterious from the off. I think [Indy's] often been the mystery to those characters before, especially his female counterparts, and I think there's something really unusual in how they flip that here."

(Image credit: Disney)

Preorder the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny issue of Total Film now (opens in new tab)

During the interview, the Fleabag star also opened up about working with John Williams for the first time, and how honored she was that the legendary composer wrote Helena a theme for the movie.

"I still haven't really found the words for that. I managed to actually meet John at the Oscars," Waller-Bridge says. "To be able to say thank you to him for all the work that has inspired me over the years, but then also to specifically say, 'Thank you for writing me a theme,' was one of the purest and most precious moments in this side of my professional life. That was the best."

Starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones once again, Dial of Destiny releases in UK cinemas on June 28 – but still plot details remain under wraps. Directed by Logan's James Mangold, it's sure to be quite the star-studded affair, with Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas all attached, too. John Rhys-Davies is on board to play Sallah, a character from the previous films, as well.

This is just a snippet of our interview in the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) which will hit shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, April 27. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney/Total Film)

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe (opens in new tab) so that you never miss an issue? You'll get the magazine before it's in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured below). And with our latest offer you can get a free STM ChargeTree worth £69.99. Head to MagazinesDirect (opens in new tab) to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).

(Image credit: Total Film/STM/Lucasfilm/Disney)

(opens in new tab)