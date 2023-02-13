Indiana Jones 5 Super Bowl trailer shows off de-aged Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen's villain

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny that premiered during this year's Super Bowl broadcast gives us a fresh look at de-aged Harrison Ford, as well as another glimpse at Mads Mikkelsen's villain Jürgen Voller.

"Have we met?" Voller asks as the brief, 30-second trailer opens. "My memory's a little fuzzy," Indy replies, before we see a flashback to a de-aged Harrison Ford punching a younger version of Voller in the face. "Are you still a Nazi?"

"That is my actual face at that age," Ford said about the de-aging process on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. (opens in new tab) "They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film that Lucasfilm owns. Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they have all this footage, including film that wasn't printed. So they can mine it from where the light is coming from, from the expression. I don't know how they do it. But that's my actual face. Then I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make [it]."

The Super Bowl trailer also shows us another interaction between Indy and his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "What are you doing here?" Indy asks. "Rescuing you!" Helena responds, before the two tumble out of a plane mid-flight.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives on the big screen on June 30.