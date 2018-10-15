In-game tournaments are coming to Fortnite tomorrow, here's how to join in

Tomorrow's Fortnite update, v6.10, is bringing in-game tournaments, Epic announced in a recent blog post. Located under the battle royale events tab, these tournaments will be open to all players and, in the future, feature a scoring system which will "qualify you to win prizes."

In-game tournaments will be cross-platform, so you'll need to opt into crossplay to participate. Addressing the perceived skill gap between controller, mouse and touch screen players, Epic cited pro players like NickMercs, Ayden, KamoLRF, and AmarCoD as proof "that controller players can be successful while competing against some of the best PC players in the world." Epic also said they will continue to evaluate platform-specific tournaments.

"All players will begin [each tournament] with the same score and compete over several hours of intense competition to earn as many points as possible," Epic said. "Players can earn points by either achieving high placements or eliminating multiple opponents." Tournaments will be scheduled ahead of time and feature solo, duo and squad formats. Here's the schedule for the first five tournaments:

Alpha tournament (solo): Tuesday, October 16 through Sunday, October 21

Beta tournament (duo): Tuesday, October 23 through Thursday, October 25

Friday Night Fortnite (squad): every Friday from October 19 through November 30

Salty Springs Cup (solo): Saturday, October 27 through Wednesday, October 31 (players will have three attempts in this tournament)

Tomato Temple Cup (duo): Sunday, October 28 through Thursday, November 1

Epic plans to integrate new modes, scoring formats, and extended tournaments in the coming months. Future tournaments spanning multiple rounds will award pins which qualify contestants for subsequent rounds. Additionally, "later this year" eligible players will be able to enter a "Showdown Royale" tournament to attempt to qualify for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

