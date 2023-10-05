In a surprising turn of events it looks like C-3PO might be about to take on Darth Vader

There's a droid rebellion taking place across the Star Wars galaxy, one that's been fuelled by a malevolent entity known only as "the Scourge." This evil being has been contaminating every droid it comes across and it has one goal: to access the power of the Force.

Currently it's in control of protocol droid C-3PO, who has traveled to the fiery world of Mustafar, the location of Fortress Vader, with one intent: to possess the Dark Lord of the Sith. Vader is not a droid, of course, but as a certain Force Ghost once famously pointed out, "He's more machine now than man," so we guess that counts as a loophole. But the question on our lips is: will Threepio try to fight Vader?

The Scourge is an ancient weapon that was last unleashed centuries ago. The Sith managed to stop it using a Fermata Cage - a device designed by Darth Momin that freezes people in time. It was released from this prison by Lady Qi'ra and is now roaming across the galaxy, consuming the minds and bodies of everything it comes into contact with.

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"THE SCOURGE DESCENDS ON MUSTAFAR! For the evil intelligence taking over droids across the galaxy, there is no greater prize than THE FORCE. And who better to steal it from than a being who is more machine than man…DARTH VADER!"

Star Wars: Dark Droids #3 is written by Charles Soule, drawn by Luke Ross, colored by Alex Sinclair and lettered by Travis Lanham. It's published by Marvel Comics on October 11.

