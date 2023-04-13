Fantasy FPS Immortals of Aveum has a release date

Immortals of Aveum, a first-person shooter swapping guns for magic, will be launching on current-gen consoles and PC on July 20th, 2023.

The announcement was made via an extended reveal trailer posted to YouTube, which you can check out below.

It's the first project from Ascendant Studios, headed by Call of Duty: WW2 game director Bret Robbins, but you won't find army artillery or gunslinging soldiers here.

The game takes place in its own universe, with the opposing nations of Lucium and Rashaan going head-to-head in an Everwar that has been waged for decades. Joining the fight for control over the planet's magical ley lines is our playable character, Jak, a street kid-turned-battlemage.

It's neither an open world game nor a linear missions-based adventure, with the developers taking inspiration from God of War's "hub and spoke" approach to area exploration. Judging from the trailer, the combat system in Immortals of Aveum consists of three kids of magic: red, green, and blue, with each one being slightly evocative of a gun in its own right. That being said, Robbins is adamant that "this is not fantasy Call of Duty, we are very much our own game".

There's not much we know about it just yet in terms of storyline, but you can check out our hands-off Immortals of Aveum preview for more details on what to expect when the game drops in July on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

