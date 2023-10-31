I’m tempted to make a cozy Steam Deck setup with this Acer portable monitor deal

It’s not every day a deal makes me want to build a fort and hide with my Steam Deck for a month, but this Acer portable monitor discount is doing just that. Currently down to its lowest price, it feels like picking one up ahead of Black Friday is worthwhile, especially if you’re hoping to combat the cold of November with a cozy setup. Of course, portable screens are beneficial in many other ways too, but it’s up to you whether you prefer productivity over pillows and snacks.

Over at Amazon right now, the Acer PM161Q Abmiuuzx 15.6-inch portable monitor in question is down from $149 to $108.99, thanks to a 27% discount. Dipping to its lowest price in 20 days, this screen feels like an early Black Friday gaming monitor deal, and it’s far cheaper than other branded rivals. If you’re already rocking the best gaming handheld out there, like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, I’d say picking up a display like this is more than worthwhile, especially since its 1080p abilities pair perfectly with portable PCs in 2023.

At this price point, there are a few things to consider when shopping for portable monitors. For example, cheaper screens naturally don’t come with a built-in battery, meaning it’s up to you to supply power. To combat this, I normally use the same Baseus 100W power bank that I use for my Steam Deck to also feed power to external displays, but you’ll only have to do that when traveling. Otherwise, you’ll be able to easily power up using an adapter at home.

Thanks to the screen's USB-C compatibility, you’ll be able to hook this screen up to Valve’s handheld without using one of the best Steam Deck docks. That’s a huge boon for anyone needing a travel panel, but it’s also ideal if you’re simply looking to make a cozy, minimalist setup using the handheld. After all, a spaghetti monster of cables is just going to spoil the mood, whereas a single connection will enable you to pitch up anywhere you please.

Acer PM161Q Abmiuuzx 15.6-inch | $149.99 $108.99 at Amazon

Save $41 - A 27% discount brings this Acer portable monitor down to its lowest price in 30 days, and it typically costs a bit more when normally reduced. You probably won't find this screen at full price, but other retailers will happily take $119.99 from you for the same panel.



Buy it if: ✅ You want to extend a smaller screen

✅ You need a portable multi-monitor setup

✅ You're looking to create a cozy Steam Deck setup Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather have a built-in battery

❌ You'd be willing to splash out on a 4K screen Price check: Walmart $119.99 | B&H Photo $108.99

Should you buy this Acer portable monitor before Black Friday?

The Acer PM161Q Abmiuuzx’s current price at Amazon has been a steady work in progress. While the screen has dipped to similar levels before, it more often than not returns to a middle ground $115.99 discount. Even that beats out what Walmart currently wants, as it's largely going for $119.99 at rival retailers. For that reason, I’d say this offer is worth considering before Black Friday, as fluctuations over the next few weeks could mean we end up with the same record-low figure during the sale.

If you’d prefer a screen with a bit more oomph, you’ll want to check out our best portable monitor picks before splashing out. We’ve also got a bunch of discounted displays below, just in case you’re hellbent on not waiting for Black Friday gaming deals. Sure, most of the best gaming monitors will likely show up for less during the event, but we don’t blame you for feeling impatient.

Looking for more accessories for Valve's portable PC? Check out our Black Friday Steam Deck deals hub for early add-on offers. Alternatively, take a peek at our Black Friday gaming laptop deals picks for a selection of on-the-go powerhouses.