IDW moves comic book store distribution to Penguin Random House

IDW Publishing has announced plans to move its Direct Market comic book distribution from Diamond Comic Distributor to Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS) in an "exclusive, multi-year, worldwide" agreement, expanding the book publisher's recently started comic book distribution operation.

IDW's move to PRHPS follows Marvel Comics' announcement that it will begin using PRHPS' distribution over Diamond's starting in November. It's not a total jump for IDW, as the publisher has already been distributing its bookstore releases through PRHPS. IDW's new distribution deal for monthly comic releases through PRHPS will begin on June 1, 2022.

"IDW succeeds when the Direct Market succeeds. No matter how amazing our comics and graphic novels may be, it's the retailers that are connecting readers with our stories," states IDW publisher Nachie Marsham in the announcement. "Because of that, I couldn't be more excited about our future with Penguin Random House and I have the utmost confidence that every store, no matter the size, will see the benefits of the high levels of care and service that PRHPS brings."

"IDW have been wonderful partners these past five years and it's been thrilling to see the evolution of its publishing program, and to support the phenomenal growth of their graphic novels into the book trade," adds Jeff Abraham, president of Penguin Random House Publisher Services.

"With PRHPS's expansion in the Direct Market, we see this as a natural extension of that partnership and look forward to putting the expertise of PRH's supply chain, customer knowledgeability, and sales know-how, and solutions-centered customer service to help bring IDW comics and graphic novels to even more fans throughout the world."

Diamond Comic Distributor president Steve Geppi offered a response to IDW's move - the kind of statement Diamond has been getting more and more used to making since the dissolution of their effective monopoly on North American Direct Market comic distribution.

"I would like to thank IDW for their many years of partnership and we are delighted to continue selling IDW's comics, trades, and graphic novels to our retail customers as a wholesaler effective June 1, 2022," states Geppi, acknowledging the end date of Diamond's distributor agreement with IDW.

"At Diamond, we understand the unique needs of the direct and book markets and work hard every day to service and support all the stakeholders in our industry," Geppi continues. "From developing sales tools and launching new services, to organizing industry-wide events and engaging with fans on our consumer platforms, Diamond is consistently creating and evolving new and easier ways for publishers, retailers, and fans to connect. I am proud of the role that Diamond plays and I look forward to our continued service of the direct and book markets."

Diamond's monopoly broke back at the start of 2020 when DC developed its own distribution partners during a period of industry shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IDW is the current publishing home of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, some of the best Non-Marvel, Non-DC superheroes ever.