Iconic detective Dick Tracy is back on the case in a "hardboiled" new series from Mad Cave Studios

The adventures of Chester Gould's iconic detective Dick Tracy have been thrilling us for more than 90 years in the form of comics, radio serials and a 1990 film. Now the sleuth is returning to his four color roots with a "fresh and modern" limited series from Mad Cave Studios.

The six-issue series, which launches in April, will feature the return of several of Tracy's most infamous foes in what Mad Cave is calling "a hardboiled and realistic take" on the sleuth's world. The series is written by Alex Segura and Michael Moreci, drawn by Geraldo Borges, with creative consultation from Chantelle Aimée Osman, coloring by Mark Englert, and lettering by Jim Campbell.

We've got an exclusive first look at the covers for Dick Tracy #1 in the gallery below, starting with Geraldo Borges and Mark Englart's main cover. It's followed up by variants from Brent Schoonover and Nick Filardi, and Shawn Martinbrough and Chris Sotomayor.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

"The world of Dick Tracy is rife with complex characters, twisted motives, and dangerous corners - and we really want to lean into the essence of what Chester Gould created without trying to imitate Dick Tracy's creator," said Alex Segura in a statement. "What Michael, Geraldo, Chantelle, and I are cooking up uses all the ingredients fans are familiar with - hopefully creating something that feels fresh and vibrant while honoring what's come before. We don't just want to tell a fun Dick Tracy story - we want to craft a great crime saga, too."

"Our goal in making a new Dick Tracy comic isn't to be kitsch or try to recapture what Chester Gould did so masterfully - I can't even presume to have that gift," added Michael Moreci. "Instead, we want to take the essence of what makes it work and recalibrate it for both new and old audiences alike."

Here are some more covers, this time a pair of retailer incentive variants by Francesco Francavilla and Dan Panosian. A blank sketch cover will also be available.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

"This isn't your grandfather's Dick Tracy - though it will absolutely have all the elements you know and love," said Chantelle Aimée Osman. "Having the opportunity to introduce Chester Gould's beloved character to a whole new generation of readers is an honor, and Alex, Michael, and Geraldo are absolutely the creators to bring Dick Tracy, Tess Trueheart, and all your favorite villains into the twenty-first century."

"Dick Tracy is definitely one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time with a unique rogues' gallery," said artist Geraldo Borges. "The story written by Alex, Michael and Chantelle allowed me to play with Chiaroscuro, a strong black and white contrast. And talking about contrast, it will be awesome seeing the yellow and bright Dick Tracy coat and his cartoonish villains side by side with dark streets and a grounded book."

Dick Tracy #1 is published by Mad Cave Studios, in partnership with Tribune Content Agency and New Wave Comics, on April 24.

