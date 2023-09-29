Crime comic Deer Editor stars an investigative journalist with antlers

In some countries John and Jane Doe are used as placeholder names for the corpses of people who have not yet been identified. You've got to wonder if that factoid, beloved by so many crime dramas, was the spark of inspiration that led to Deer Editor, a new comic about a tough-as-nails investigative journalist... who is also a deer.

Deer Editor comes from writer Ryan K. Lindsay and artist Sami Kivelä, with colors by Lauren Affe and letters by Jim Campbell. Originally released digitally in black and white, the comic has now been colorized and gets a welcome print edition through Mad Cave Studios.

"Like any good editor, Bucky knows the value of the print medium, so I'm proud to help usher his jump from tablet screens to floppy copies," said Mad Cave's senior editor Chas! Pangburn. "For real, doe - this series is so much fawn!"

(Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

Mad Cave's official synopsis for the book gives us a hint at the plot:

"A John Doe slaying lures a journalist into a world of political intrigue, a wi-fi-enabled grotto, and a station locker full of secrets. For Bucky, an editor of the crime beat at 'The Truth', it's all in a day's work… but he also happens to be a deer. Will he chase down his last story in this antler noir series?"

"Deer Editor is the story that has always lived rent-free in my heart," said writer Ryan K. Lindsay. "When Sami and I created Bucky, we knew we'd be with him for life. Telling his initial story has been fun and personal and a place of growth for us both. To now bring him to Mad Cave feels like the perfect next step to amplify this fun, personal nature, and our growth as storytellers. We cannot wait to share Bucky with the world as a release with color for the very first time. We hope people dig this antler noir tale of journalism and dark truths, and we look forward to working with Mad Cave to give the iconic editor his 12-point place in the spotlight."

Deer Editor is published by Mad Cave Studios on January 10.

