Marvel teases its Spider-Man plans for 2024 with a "first of its kind" giant-sized one-shot

As revealed in yesterday's Marvel solicitations, Web of Spider-Man #1 is a new one-shot that Marvel says will set the stage for the publisher's Spider-Man plans (just a very satisfying few words to say out loud) for 2024. The special issue, described as a "first of its kind" giant-sized one-shot, features new stories from a host of current Spidey creators, and a cover by Greg Capullo.

Writer Zeb Wells pens two tales with his Amazing Spider-Man collaborators. "Zeb and Ed McGuinness tell a tale of two Goblins," reads Marvel's statement. "Meanwhile, Zeb and John Romita Jr. show the effects of Gang War and set up their next titanic tale!"

The Spectacular Spider-Men, the new team-up book that features Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side-by-side, doesn't start until March, but Web of Spider-Man will feature a story that "lays the groundwork" for the book's second story arc.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Chasm and Kaine, the two clones otherwise known as the Scarlet-Spider, will be back in a big way in 2024, something that writer Steve Foxe and artist Greg Land will be setting up in Web of Spider-Man. Intriguingly, Marvel is playing coy about the identity of a mysterious character "lurking in the shadows," teasing "Truly. You will not guess."

There's also an Edge of Spider-Verse tale from writer Alex Segura and artist Salvador Larocca, which Marvel suggests is setting up a new Spider-Society comic.

In other Spider-Man news, it was also confirmed yesterday that writer Peter David will return to the adventures of Miguel O'Hara with Symbiote Spider-Man 2099. The five-issue limited series is drawn by Carnage artist Rogê Antônio and will see Miguel O'Hara become the host of a new symbiote as Kron Stone, the Venom of 2099, wages war on Alchemax.

You can see Leinil Francis Yu's cover for the first issue below, as well as variants by Ken Lashley and Greg Land.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 is published by Marvel on March 13, with Web of Spider-Man #1 following a week later on March 20.

Spider-Man has been one of Marvel's most popular superheroes for over 60 years. Here's his 10 greatest adventures.